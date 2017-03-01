This is not an opportunity to show how patriotic you are and mock Gurmehar Kaur: Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir blasted out the people mocking Gurmehar Kaur. (Source: File) Gautam Gambhir blasted out the people mocking Gurmehar Kaur. (Source: File)

As sportspersons continue to respond to the controvesy stirred by tweets by Virender Sehwag and Gurmehar Kaur, the latest to jump into it is cricketer Gautam Gambhir, who tweeted a video in support of the 20-year-old student of Delhi University.

The out-of-favour India opener said through the video that the recent events have left him with disappointment and we live in a free country where everyone is entitled to their opinion.

He supported Gurmehar and said that if a daughter of the war martyr is tweeting about the horrors of war, with the intention of achieving peace, she has all the rights.

He blasted out the people mocking her saying that this is not an opportunity to show how patriotic they are and mock the Delhi University student.

Gurmehar, a student of the Lady Sriram College had tweeted on the issue of voilence at the Ramjas college and started a campaign to stand against ABVP, who she alleged that began the voilence.

As the social media picked up on the topic, a nine-month old video of the girl surfaced. A screenshot of that video showed holding her a palcard that read “Pakistan did not kill my father, war did.”

On similar lines and after her video surfaced, former cricketer Virender Sehwag tweeted his picture holding a palacrd which read “I did not score two triple centuries, my bat did.”

Later, many joined in the controversy and Gurmehar decided to leave the campaign because of “rape threats” she received on social media.

The freedom of expression is absolute and equal for all!

High time we learnt that and practised it daily in every sphere of life. pic.twitter.com/iMfIanQyh1 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) 1 March 2017

Many other sportspersons like Yogeshwar Dutt, Babita and Geeta Phogat joined in and tweeted in support of Virender Sehwag.

