This day that year; Yuvraj Singh claims his first IPL hattrick, watch video

Yuvraj Singh picked his first IPL hattrick against RCB. (Source: Express Archive) Yuvraj Singh picked his first IPL hattrick against RCB. (Source: Express Archive)

On this day in 2009, Yuvraj Singh unfolded his abilities with the ball when the left-arm player bagged a hattrick against Royal Challengers Bangalore while playing for Kings XI Punjab. This was the second edition of the Indian Premier League and was being held in South Africa and RCB were up against KXIP in Durban. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Yuvraj Singh-led Punjab had already created problems in RCB camp when they reduced them to 38/3 before Robin Uthappa and Jacques Kallis came in for the rescue.

The two batsmen held on to their nerves and stitched a partnership of 42 runs before Yuvraj removed Uthappa who tried to smash a length delivery over cow corner but only managed to give a catch to Simon Katich. On the very next delivery, Yuvraj cleaned up Kallis. The right-handed South African tried to cut a length delivery towards the off-side but missed it completely and the ball went through to dislodge the bail behind him.

Yuvraj then returned in the 14th over of the innings and on the very first delivery trapped Mark Boucher for 2 and thus claimed his first hattrick in the Indian Premier League.

RCB were restricted to 145/9 in 20 overs. In reply, Punjab grabbed solid start when Yuvraj and Karan Goel gave them an opening stand of 70 runs but they soon lost the plot and were left tottering at 116/4.

Skipper Yuvraj scored a half century in the chase but didn’t find the desired support at the other end as KXIP fell short by 8 runs. Yuvi is one of those bowlers who have grabbed two or more hattricks in IPL. The left-hander scalped his second IPL hattrick in the same year against Deccan Chargers.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd