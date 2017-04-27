This Day, That Year: When Sachin Tendulkar met Sir Don Bradman on his 90th birthday, see pic

Sachin Tendulkar was told by Bradman that he was the best batsman of the day. Sachin Tendulkar was told by Bradman that he was the best batsman of the day.

In the 1998 series against Australia, after watching Tendulkar destroy the Aussie bowling attack, Sachin Tendulkar received caught eyeballs from across the world. However, what he also managed to do was catch the attention of the legendary Don Bradman. Subsequently he received the invitation of a lifetime to join Shane Warne and meet Don Bradman at his Kensington Park home in Adelaide on his 90th birthday (August 27, 1998). Back then Tendulkar was told by Bradman that he was the best batsman of the day.

Recalling that day, Sachin shared a post on his social media account and wrote,” This day will forever be etched in my memory.. Meeting the iconic Sir Donald George “Don” Bradman on his 90th birthday at his home in Adelaide was a huge honour. #Nostalgia”

During the meet Tendulkar had asked Bradman how he prepared himself before a big match. Bradman replied that when he was in Adelaide he would go to his job as a sharebroker for several hours before going to the ground.

Comparisons between the two have been going on forages now and Bradman had himself said that Sachin’ technique reminded him of his style. In the book ‘Bradman’s Best’ it was written,”He was most taken in by Tendulkar’s technique, compactness and his shot production and had asked his wife to have a look at the Indian as he felt that Tendulkar played like he had. Jessie agreed that they appeared similar.”

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting has rated Sachin Tendulkar as the all-time best batsman after Sir Donald Bradman, saying the maestro truly deserves to be called “great” at a time when the word is “bandied” about often. In 2014, Sachin was also inducted as a Bradman Foundation honoree along with former Australian captain Steve Waugh.

