This Day, That Year: When Hansie Cronje and Allan Donald wore earpieces against India in the 1999 World Cup

The use of technology in sports has always been met with praise and cynicism in almost equal measure. A case in point being the polarised reactions that the goal line technology received from managers when it was introduced in the English Premier League.

Cricket has been a sport that has progressively embraced technology. At the same time, the ICC has let technology play a role only in decision-making situations. Over the years, the usage of video replays and decision review systems has been hailed as an important measure to reduced the burden of the on-field umpires and this minimize errors.

But the world body remains sceptical of the usage of technology by teams on the pitch, as then South African captain Hansie Cronje and coach Bob Woolmer found in the 1999 World Cup. Bob Woolmer had taken a leaf out of American sports and suggested that Cronje and Allan Donald wear earpieces during the tournament. They tried out the tact during the practice matches and no one really seemed to take notice.

Hence, on May 15 1999, when South Africa took the field to play their opening match of the tournament against India, Cronje and Donald had the earpieces on. It took sometime before India, batting first, took notice. Television commentators spotted it initially and soon, Sourav Ganguly, who opened the innings alongwith Sachin Tendulkar, notified the umpires.

The umpires discussed the situation with match referee Talat Ali who in turn contacted the ICC to confirm whether the players were forbidden to do so. As it turned out, the rule book did not disallow the players from wearing earpieces but it was unfair. Ali then came out on to the pitch during drinks and asked the two players to remove the earpieces.

Woolmer maintained that the practice wasn’t unethical in anyway as he was only providing technical assistance to the the players. “I was trying to do was give help and advice,” he said. “I’m sorry if I’ve upset anyone. I’ve tried to be innovative; the idea was to take the game forward. Where we erred was, I should have asked the ICC for permission.” India went on to lost that match. Captain Mohammad Azharuddin, though, was not particularly critical of the South Africans. “It’s going to happen,” he said. “It does in other sports.”

