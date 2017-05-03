This Day That Year: West Indies register a thrilling win over England, inside three days

Darren Bravo scored 82 against England in Barbados to guide his team to a 5-wicket win. (Source: Express Archive) Darren Bravo scored 82 against England in Barbados to guide his team to a 5-wicket win. (Source: Express Archive)

On this day in 2015, West Indies managed to draw a 3-match Test series against England in which they were trailing 0-1 till the end of this match. This was the third encounter of the series and England after winnings the toss elected to bat first in Barbados. Riding on Alastair Cook’s hundred, England managed to score 257 in the first innings with Moeen Ali being the other batsman to show some resistance to West Indies bowling. He scored 58 in the process.

Three wickets for Jerome Taylor and two apiece for Shannon Gabriel and Jason Holder saw England’s lower order fall like a pack of cards. In reply, England’s speedstar James Anderson ripped apart the West Indies batting and reduced them to 5/2 and later left them tottering at 107/6. No batsman was able to show resistance to Anderson’s swing and pace as the right-arm bowler bagged a six-wicket haul but Jermaine Blackwood’s 85 guided the hosts to 189 before being bundled out.

England looked to be in control n the game before the start of the second innings. Jonathan Trott’s another failure in the match and Alastair Cook’s early departure opened the gates for West Indies bowlers to restrict the visitors to a small total. The home side didn’t even disappoint as Taylor, Holder and Veerasammy Permaul scalped three wickets each to dismantle the English middle-order. England were bowled out for 123 in the second innings handing the Carribean team a target of 192 runs.

Darren Bravo’s 82 and Blackwood’s another heroics with the bat anchored their team to a 5-wicket win to level the series. West Indies ended the match within three days.

