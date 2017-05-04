This day that year: Wasim Akram picks second ODI hat-trick of his career

Wasim Akram picked his second ODI hat-trick against Australia. (Source: AP) Wasim Akram picked his second ODI hat-trick against Australia. (Source: AP)

On this day in 1990, Wasim Akram guided his side to a terrific win in the final of the Austral-Asia cup in Sharjah. Pakistan captain Imran Khan after winning the toss elected to bat first after which Saeed Anwar and Saleem Yousuf forged a first wicket partnership of 40 runs before Yousuf was undone by Terry Alderman. A couple of wickets fell at regular intervals but it was Saleem Malik who steadied the innings and took the attack to the Australian bowling. Malik then went on to score a 104-ball 87.

Wasim Akram remained unbeaten at 49 in the lower order and Pakistan scored 266/7 in allotted 50 overs. Carl Rackemann picked three wickets during the process.

During the chase, David Boon and Mark Taylor began the proceedings for Australia before Pakistan chipped in with two quick wickets and later reduced them to 187/5. Mark Taylor and Steve Waugh scored individual half centuries during Australia’s innings.

Wicket-keeper batsman Ian Healy tried to hold the innings with lower order batsmen but wickets kept falling at the other end. The real drama came into play when Wasim Akram was handed over the ball as Australia’s scorecard read 207/7.

He first scalped Merv Hughes and then on simultaneous deliveries picked up the wickets of Rackemann and Alderman. The three tailenders were cleaned up by the left-arm quick bowler to give him his second ODI hat-trick of the career.

Pakistan won the match and the final of the Austral-Asia cup by 36 runs. Wasim Akram was adjudged man of the match for his 49 and a brilliant hat-trick. Meanwhile, Waqar Younis was awarded with Man of the series award.

