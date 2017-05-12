Latest News
This day that year: Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle power RCB to win over SRH; watch video

Chris Gayle scored 10-ball 35 while Virat Kohli remained unbeaten for 44 as RCB chased down a total of 81 in just six overs.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: May 12, 2017 9:20 pm
Virat Kohli scored unbeaten 44 off 19 balls.

On this day in 2015, Royal Challengers Bangalore chased down a target of 81 runs in 6 overs at Rajiv Gandhi International stadium against Sunrisers Hyderabad. A rain-affected match saw some reduction of overs for both the sides. David Warner’s side compiled a total of 135 runs at the loss of 3 wickets in the allotted 11 overs. But the occurrence of rain forced some more loss of the overs.

Warner remained unbeaten at 52 while Moises Henriques smashed 22-ball 57 in the process. For RCB, it was Mitchell Starc who emerged to be economical as he gave 26 runs in 3 overs and also picked up a wicket. All the other bowlers experienced the hammering from the Hyderabad batting order.

In reply, RCB just got to play 6 overs and had to score 81 to secure a win. Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli opened the innings for them and began to take on the Hyderabad bowlers with authority. Gayle scored 10-ball 35 before getting out to Henriques while Virat remained unbeaten at 44 for which he extracted 19 balls. No other batsmen though managed to hold on to the pressure as AB de Villiers was undone for a duck, Mandeep Singh and Dinesh Karthik were sent back in the hut in single digits.

But Virat Kohli’s aggressive knock was enough to taje his side over the line in that particular match. Surprisingly, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the most expensive bowler for Sunrisers Hyderabad as he leaked 39 runs in 1.5 overs. Australia’s Moises Henriques gave just three runs away in the only over that he bowled and also scalped 2 wickets during the course.

