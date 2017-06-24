This day that year: Sri Lanka grab win on penultimate ball of the match against England

James Anderson was dismissed on the penultimate delivery of the match. James Anderson was dismissed on the penultimate delivery of the match.

On this day in 2014, Sri Lanka grabbed an emphatic win over England at Headingly, Leeds by 100 runs to win the two-match Test series 1-0. England were set a target of 350 runs and the game went into fifth and last day. Hosts England didn’t really start off the chase well and kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were left tottering at 212/8.

All-rounder Moeen Ali showed resistance against the Sri Lankan bowling and notched up an unbeaten hundred that eventually went in vain.

Stuart Broad was the ninth batsman to be back in the hut in the 98th over of the innings and it was now upto Ali and James Anderson to save the match as well as the series. The two left-handed batsmen defended the Lankan bowling quite well and took the game into the final over. Anderson was facing this over and Shaminda Eranga had the ball in his hands. The tail-end batsman somehow defended the first four deliveries but wasn’t able to read the fifth one.

Eranga bowled a short ball and Anderson tried to fend it off but only managed to give a catch to Herath at Backward square leg. England were bundled out for 249 runs to lose the match by 100 runs on the penultimate ball of the match.

