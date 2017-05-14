This day that year: Sanath Jayasuriya hammers Chennai Super Kings, scores a ton; watch video

Sanath Jayasuriya scored a hundred against CSK. (Source: Express archive) Sanath Jayasuriya scored a hundred against CSK. (Source: Express archive)

On this day in 2007, fromer Sri Lanka captain Sanath Jayasuriya scored a hundred in the Indian Premier league for Mumbai Indians against Chennai Super Kings. Batting first Chennai Super Kings scored 156/6 in 20 overs with S Badrinath scored a half century in the process. He scored a 33-ball 53 including four boundaries and two maximums.

CSK had a disappointing start to the innings when the lost Vidyut at a team score 18 and were soon left tottering 46/5. A stand of 95 runs between Badrinath and MS Dhoni for fifth wicket before Badrinath was undone by Dwayne Bravo. Dhoni went unbeaten at 43. For Mumbai Indians it was Shaun Pollock who emerged as the pick of the bowlers as returned with the figures of 9/1 in 4 overs.

In reply, Mumbai Indians got a perfect start as Jayasuriya along with Sachin Tendulkar piled up a partnership of 82 runs for the first wicket before Tendulkar was dismissed for 12 after he was cleaned up by Joginder Sharma. But Jayasuriya didn’t stop his hammering as the left-handed batsman went on to score unbeaten 114 off just 48 balls that included 11 sixes and 9 fours.

Robin Uthappa who came in at number three chipped in with 16 runs off 19 deliveries. Chennai Super Kings bowlers suffered a major hamering from Jayasuriya but L. Balaji and Joginder Sharma showed some resistance. Balaji bowled two overs and just gave 9 runs while Sharma gave 24 in his three overs.

