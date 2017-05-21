This day that year: Saeed Anwar’s 194 helps Pakistan sink India in Chennai

Saeed Anwar surpassed the record previously held by Sir Vivian Richards. (Source: ICC Twitter) Saeed Anwar surpassed the record previously held by Sir Vivian Richards. (Source: ICC Twitter)

Pakistan’s Saeed Anwar was one of the most explosive batsmen in the world during his heydays. His propensity to send the opposition bowling attack in a tizzy was there for all to see in Chennai on May 21, 1997. India were at the receiving end of Anwar’s fury as he smashed 194 runs off just 146 balls.

The tournament was the four nation Independence Cup involving India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and New Zealand. It was the sixth match of the tournament and the first between the two arch-rivals. Pakistan were batting first and Anwar opened the innings alongwith a young Shahid Afridi. The latter’s time at the crease didn’t last long and he was dismissed by Abey Kuruvilla for just five runs. Pakistan skipper Rameez Raja then joined Anwar in the middle and the two built an 86-run second wicket partnership. This was followed by a 116-run third wicket partnership and an 84-run knock with Inzamam-ul-Haq. In the middle of all this, Afridi was called back to act as a runner for Saeed Anwar and the latter had smashed five sixes and a whopping 22 boundaries.

His 194 was then the highest ever total in One-Day Internationals, surpassing the 189 made by Sir Vivian Richards against England in 1984. It also pushed Pakistan’s total to 327. India looked like they could give a good chase when Rahul Dravid and Vinod Kambli were in the middle. Dravid hit 107 while Kambli made 65. But, it was too big an ask for them in the end and they lost the match by 35 runs. India went on to be knocked out of the tournament and Sri Lanka won the two part final.

Since then six others have suprassed Anwar with five of them breaching the 200-run mark.

