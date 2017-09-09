This Day That Year: Sachin Tendulkar scores his first ODI hundred, watch video

Sachin Tendulkar scored his first ODI hundred against Australia. (Source: Express archive photo) Sachin Tendulkar scored his first ODI hundred against Australia. (Source: Express archive photo)

The first of the 49 ODI hundreds that Sachin Tendulkar smashed came during the Singer Cup 1994 against Australia in Colombo. It was 23 years ago on this day that the maestro reached the three-figure mark and since then there was no looking back. Noticeably, Tendulkar took 78 matches to score his first hundred in ODIs. His innings of 110 (130 balls) helped India win the match.

India managed to put up 246/8 in their 50 overs. While Australia was bowled out for 215 runs as they fell short by by 31 runs. India would later go on to win the tournament as they defeated Sri Lanka in the final by six wickets.

Maiden ODI Hundred#OnThisDAy in 1994, @sachin_rt scored his maiden ODI Hundred in his 78th ODI. @bbctms‘ legend @blowersh behind the mic. pic.twitter.com/MhD8Y90FHJ — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) 9 September 2017

From thereon Tendulkar went on to have a stellar one-day career. He aggregated 18426 runs in 463 matches. He also recorded 96 half-centuries. He would also go on to torment Australia as he developed a special liking towards them. Four years later he would go on to play the historic innings in Sharjah, known as the ‘Desert Storm’. Later on, Tendulkar spoke about facing Australia and said, “In my case, that was one experience which I remember how tough it was to stay there and play the best team in the world — Australia was number one at that stage — and to beat them so convincingly was extremely satisfying.”

