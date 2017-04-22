This day that year: Sachin Tendulkar brought out his masterclass in desert storm

Tendulkar extracted a total of 131 runs to score his then highest individual ODI score of 143. (Source: Reuters) Tendulkar extracted a total of 131 runs to score his then highest individual ODI score of 143. (Source: Reuters)

We have almost completed two decades of that aesthetic knock from the Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar in Sharjah (1998) that once again etched his name in the history books. India were playing Australia in Sharjah and riding on Michael Bevan’s hundred, the Aussie side put up 284 runs on the board in 50 overs.

Bevan had always troubled the Indian bowlers but this time with him was Mark Waugh who took the attack on. Waugh smashed 81 runs during the course.

The famous incident of sandstorm came into play and the target was revised to 276 in 46 overs.

Opening the innings for India Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar weren’t able to give Men in Blue a solid start as Ganguly was trapped in front of the stumps by Fleming. Next came in was wicket-keeper batsman Nayan Mongia and the duo chipped in with a stand of 69 runs.

Wickets kept on falling from one end but it was Sachin Tendulkar who looked firm at the crease. The Australian saw a ruthless Sachin that night who was brutal with every stroke he played. Tendulkar extracted a total of 131 runs to score his then highest individual ODI score of 143. The knock included nine boundaries and five maximums. The Little Master looked fearless and flawless with his batting and the spectators couldn’t have asked for a better game.

The contest comprised of Tendulkar and at the other end a bowling set up that had the likes of Shane Warne and Damien Fleming.

India though weren’t able to win the match but surely qualified for the finals of the Coca-Cola Cup to eventually lift the trophy where Tendulkar returned with another hundred of his.

First Published on: April 22, 2017 2:30 pm

