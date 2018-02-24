This day, that year: Sachin Tendulkar became first player to score double century in ODIs, watch video

Sachin Tendulkar scored 200* in 147 balls against South Africa. Sachin Tendulkar scored 200* in 147 balls against South Africa.

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, on this day in 2011, created history – he went on to become the first person to score a double hundred in the 50-overs format. In the 2nd ODI against South Africa in Gwalior, the master blaster went on to achieve a milestone which was never imagined possible earlier. On a flat surface, he stunned Proteas bowling attack and hammered an unbeaten-200 in 147 balls to help his side in setting a mammoth target of massive 402 for the visitors to chase.

In his innings, he struck 25 fours and 3 sixes and scored at a strike rate of 136.05. He remained not out throughout his innings and scored his 46th century in the format.

With S Sreesanth taking 3 wickets and Ashish Nehra, Yusuf Pathan and Virender Sehwag taking two wickets each, India went on to bowl out South Africa in the 43rd over for 248, giving them a huge win by 153 runs. Tendulkar’s feat won him the Man-of-the-match award for him.

Watch highlights of Sachin Tendulkar’s double hundred

The day marks another significance for the “Little Master” as on this day itself back in 1988, Tendulkar scored an unbeaten 326* and Vinod Kambli made an unbeaten 349 to stitch a record-setting 664-run partnership for Shardashram Vidyamandir against St Xavier’s (Fort) in the Harris Shield semifinal.

Apart from Tendulkar, West Indies Chris Gayle also scored his double hundred on the same day in 2015. The explosive batsman blasted 215 runs in 156 balls in the ICC Cricket World Cup match against Zimbabwe.

In his career, Tendulkar played 200 Tests in which he went on to score 15,921 runs at an average of 53.78 and hammered 51 centuries and 68 fifties. In ODIs, he scored 18,426 runs in 463 matches at an average of 44.83 with 49 centuries and 96 fifties.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd