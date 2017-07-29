This day that year: Mahela Jayawardene, Kumar Sangakkara share record stand

Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene together compiled 624 against South Africa. (Source: Reuters) Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene together compiled 624 against South Africa. (Source: Reuters)

On this day in 2006, Sri Lankan batting pair of Mahela Jayawardene set the World record partnership in Test cricket, as their partnership finished on 624 runs. In first Test against South Africa in Colombo, the two veterans etched their names in record books when the two compiled a mammoth 624 run for third wicket in first innings.

South Africa who batted first just managed to score 169 after AB de Villiers scored 65 in the process. Dilhara Fernando and Muralitharan scalped four wickets apiece while Farveez Maharoof bagged a couple of South African wickets.

In reply, Sri Lanka faced two early blows in the form of Sanath Jayasuriya and Upul Tharanga and were reduced to 14/2. But the introduction of Sangakkara and Jayawardene at the crease totally changed the complexion of the game. Wicket-keeper batsman Sangakkara went on to score 287 runs while skipper Mahela smashed 374 during the course.

Sri Lanka eventually put on 756/5 (D) in first innings. South African openers Rudolph and Hashim Amla began the proceedings well in second innings.

The left-right combination put on a stand of 165 runs for the first wicket but that was never enough as the Proteas kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. While it was Mark Boucher for South Africa who notched up the highest score of the innings for his side after scoring 85, for hosts it was spin maestro Muralitharan who picked up six wickets and eventually returned with a ten-for in the match.

#OnThisDay in 2006, @MahelaJay & @KumarSanga2 set the World Record partnership in Test cricket, as their partnership finished on 624 runs pic.twitter.com/Yu2iJ27o6U — ICC (@ICC) 29 July 2017

Sri Lanka won the match by an innings and 153 runs after bowling South Africa out for 434.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd