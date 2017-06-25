This Day That Year: India made its debut in Tests

The Indian team was led by CK Nayudu. (SourcE: BCCI) The Indian team was led by CK Nayudu. (SourcE: BCCI)

On this day in 1932, India became the 6th Test Playing Nation when they played against England at Lord’s. The Indian team was led by CK Nayudu as they toured England for the one-off Test. However, before this Test, the Indian side also had to play four tour matches.

England captain Douglas Jardine won the toss and opted to bat. Percy Holmes and Herbert Sutcliffe began the innings. However, Mohammad Nissar struck early and England was tottering at 11/2. They somehow resurrected their innings but were at 101/4. But skipper Jardine played a handy knock of 79. He was ably supported by wicket-keeper Les Ames who scored 65. At the end of the first innings, England posted 259 for the loss of ten wickets. Mohammad Nissar was the star of the show with figures of 5/93.

When India came out to bat, they had a steady opening partnership of 39 as Janardan Navle and Naoomal Jeoomal forged a stand of 39. India was going smooth till the wicket of CK Nayudu fell with the scoreboard at 139/4. From thereon India lost their way and ultimately folded for 189.

In the second innings, Enlgand posted a total of 275/8. and set India a stiff target of 346. Chasing that target India were bowled out for 187. Wally Hammond, Bill Bowes were the wrecker-in-chiefs for the English side.

However, considering that it was India’s first Test match, they did fare well. The bowling, in particular, looked strong. Today, 86 years down the line the Indian side has come a long way.

England Squad:

Frank Woolley, Percy Holmes, Herbert Sutcliffe, Wally Hammond, Douglas Jardine (c), Walter Robins, Les Ames (wk), Bill Voce, Freddie Brown, Eddie Paynter, Bill Bowes

India Squad:

Amar Singh, Sorabji Colah, Jahangir Khan, Lall Singh, Naoomal Jeoomal, Janardan Navle (wk), C.K.Nayudu (c), Nazir Ali, Mohammad Nissar, Phiroze Palia, Syed Wazir Ali

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd