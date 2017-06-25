This Day That Year: India lifted the World Cup in 1983

India lifted the World Cup (Prudential Cup) on June 25, 1983 India lifted the World Cup (Prudential Cup) on June 25, 1983

June 25, 1983, is one date which will be etched in Indian cricketing history and memory of all Indian cricket fans forever. It was on this day that India, under the captaincy of Kapil Dev, lifted the World Cup (Prudential Cup) for the first time by defeating a star-studded West Indian unit to lift the trophy and make history.

However, the journey to the ultimate glory was anything but easy. While India began the tournament on a positive note, they stuttered in between as they lost consecutive games to Australia and West Indies. They were almost about to suffer a psychological blow in the match against Zimbabwe as they were about to lose their third match on the trot. But skipper Kapil Dev pulled off a marvellous knock of 175 to turn the tournament on its head and give the Indian side a renewed confidence. From thereon there was no looking back for the Indian side as it made its way to the finals.

In the all important finals at Lords, the mighty West Indies won the toss and chose to bowl. India did not manage to make an impact with the bat as they folded for a mere 183 runs. Andy Roberts, Malcom Marshall, Michael Holding and Joel Garner did a fine job with the ball. At that stage hardly anyone would have placed their money on India to go ahead and win the finals. Especially with the Windies featuring a strong batting line-up led by the Clive Llyod.

The biggest threat, however, was the great Vivian Richards who began to play aggressively. But the Indians did not lose hope and Kapil Dev introduced Madan Lal to the trick. Lal bowled a bouncer which saw Richards top edge the ball. Kapil Dev ran back to gobble a brilliant catch and this turned the match on its head. West Indies lost their next three wickets for just 19 runs and from thereon lost the plot and ultimately fell short by 43 runs.

India Squad

Playing XISunil Gavaskar, Madan Lal, Mohinder Amarnath, Syed Kirmani (wk), Kapil Dev (c), Yashpal Sharma, Kirti Azad, Roger Binny, Sandeep Patil, Kris Srikkanth, Balwinder Sandhu

Windies Squad

Playing XIClive Lloyd (c), Sir Viv Richards, Andy Roberts, Gordon Greenidge, Michael Holding, Joel Garner, Faoud Bacchus, Desmond Haynes, Larry Gomes, Malcolm Marshall, Jeff Dujon (wk)

