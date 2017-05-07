This day that year: Haryana beat Bombay for historic Ranji Trophy title

Dilip Vengsarkar scored 139 runs against Haryana in 1991 Ranji final. (Source: File) Dilip Vengsarkar scored 139 runs against Haryana in 1991 Ranji final. (Source: File)

On this day in 1991, Haryana grabbed a historic Ranji Trophy final win against Bombay (Mumbai). The Haryana side won the final by just 2 runs on the last day of the match. Chasing 355 in the second innings, Bombay were reduced to 355/9 with Dilip Vengsarkar and debutant Abey Kuruvilla at the crease.

Vengsarkar tried his best to achieve the target while Kuruvilla somehow managed to stick at the the other end. Bombay just needed 3 runs to clinch the most prestigious tournament away when Kuruvilla was ran-out after a mix-up in the middle.

Vengsarkar remained unbeaten at 139 during the course and the right-handed batsman wept on the field after the last wicket went down.

Earlier, after batting first Haryana complied a total of 522 runs after riding on D Sharma’s 199 and 94 from Ajay Jadeja. In reply, Bombay was bundled out for 410 handing a huge lead to Haryana. But the Bombay bowlers got some wickets early on and restricted the opponents to 242.

Bombay were handed over a target of 355 runs. Vengsarkar chipped in with hundred while Sachin Tendulkar scored 96 runs but their efforts went in vain as Haryan held on to their nerves and won the match by 2 runs. Chetan Sharma and Bhadari picked up two wickets apiece during their win over Bombay ath the Wankhede Stadium.

