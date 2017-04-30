This day that year: Gordon Greenidge retires out after scoring 154 against India

Gordon Greenidge scored 154 against India and was retired out. Gordon Greenidge scored 154 against India and was retired out.

During the 1980s, West Indies were the all-time favourites to have played the game. The likes of Michael Holding, Viv Richards, Marshal, Gomes, Gordon Greenidge and others made the Caribbean team the most dangerous line.

On one occasion when India were facing them in Antigua, a solid-looking partnership between Greenidge and Desmond Haynes was put to halt when Greenidge left the field to visit his sick daughter who sadly died after two days.

Earlier, after batting first, India rode on Dilip Vengsarkar’s 94, Ravi Shastri’s 102 and captain Kapil Dev’s 98 to score 457 in the first innings. Marshal picked up a four-wicket haul during the course. In reply, Greenidge and Haynes showed their brutal batting abilities as both the openers notched up indidviual hundreds. Greenidge had to to go back to visit his sick daughter when he was on 154. Haynes on the other side smashed 136 runs while Dujon’ 110 and skipper Clive Lloyd’s 106 stitched a mammoth 550 runs in the process.

For India, it was Madan Lal who picked up three West Indian wickets while Venkataraghavan bagged two. Kapil Dev, Ravi Shastri and Yashpal Sharma scalped a wicket apiece. West Indies witnessed a flurry of wickets when their middle order batsmen were sent back in the hut but the stand between Dujon and Lloyd anchored the West Indies side to grab a lead.

In second innings Mohinder Amarnath and Anshuman Gaekwad came together to score 200 runs for the second wicket. Despite saving the match, India ended up losing the series 2-0. Greenidge was declared retired out as he didn’t come back to the field in that match.

