This Day That Year: Chennai Super Kings become only team to defend IPL title in 2011

Chennai Super Kings posted an image on Twitter of the team that won the 2011 edition of the Indian Premier League. It was the fourth edition of the IPL and also the first time that any side had won the trophy more than once. It was also Chennai’s second title in as many years and they are thus far the only team to have defended the trophy.

Chennai Super Kings had ended the group stage second only to Royal Challengers Bangalore on the IPL points table. off the 14 matches they played, they won nine and lost five and thus ended the league stage with 18 points. They advanced to the first qualifier in which they beat RCB by six wickets at Mumbai. RCB then went on to beat Mumbai Indians in the eliminator and hence faced Chennai once again in the final. But they were unable to get the better of them in their second chance and lost the final by 58 runs.

Chennai Super Kings’ record of two IPL titles was later matched by Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians. Mumbai have since won their third title when they beat Rising Pune Supergiant in the recently concluded tenth edition of the Indian Premier League and have hence become the side with the most titles.

Chennai Super Kings, though, remain the most successful team with respect to the number of times a side has made an appearance in the knockouts. In the eight years that they were continuously part of the league, they have reached the knockouts in every year. They also remain the only side to have managed to defend their IPL title. Chennai Super Kings are expected to make a return to the IPL in 2018.

