Latest News
  • This Day That Year: Chamara Kapugedara hits a six off last ball, wins match for Sri Lanka; watch video

This Day That Year: Chamara Kapugedara hits a six off last ball, wins match for Sri Lanka; watch video

Chamara Kapugedera smashed a six off the final ball to win a World T20 game against India.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:May 11, 2017 11:00 pm
India vs Sri Lanka, India vs Sri Lanka World T20, Chamara Kapugedara, Chamara Kapugedara six, Chamara Kapugedara Ashish Nehra, Ashish Nehra, sports news, sports, cricket news, Cricket, Indian Express Chamara Kapugedara hit a six off last ball. (Source: AP)

On this day in 2010, Sri Lanka notched up a last-ball win against India in ICC World T20 by 5 wickets. This was the group stage match of the World T20 in 2010 where the two Asian teams locked horns with each other. MS Dhoni, after winning the toss, opted to bat first and Dinesh Karthik along with Gautam Gambhir began the proceedings for India. Karthik was removed by Lasith Malinga for 13 but Gambhir stood strong and compiled a partnership of 66 runs with Suresh Raina.

Gambhir though had to depart for 41 but Raina took on the attack and smacked a 47-ball 66 during the course. His innings included a maximum and 7 boundaries. Raina’s aesthetic knock and Dhoni’s unbeaten 19-ball 23 in the end guided India to a total of 163/5 in allotted 20 overs.

Sri Lanka in reply, had a disappointing start as they were reduced to 6/2 after losing both their openers, Mahela Jayawardene and Sanath Jayasuriya, early. But Dilshan and Kumar Sangakkara came in to provide some stability to their side. Dilshan chipped in with 33 while skipper Sangakkara smashed 46 before getting cleaned up by R Vinay Kumar. .

But the real drama unfolded in the last over when the Sri Lankan side required 13 runs in final six deliveries. Ashish Nehra had the ball in his hands and the very first delivery from the left-hander was hit for a six by Mathews. On the next three deliveries, Sri Lanka managed to get just four runs while on the fifth ball, Nehra scalped Mathews through a run-out.

The Sangakkara-led side now needed three runs off the last ball and Kapugedera danced down the track and smashed the final ball for a six over sweeper cover to win the match for his side on the last ball by five wickets in St Lucia.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Vijender Singh hasn’t won even half a major title 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

51st T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 11, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

52nd T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 12, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

53rd T20

04:00 PM (IST) May 13, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Green Park, Kanpur

54th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 13, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

55th T20

04:00 PM (IST) May 14, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Kings XI Punjab

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune