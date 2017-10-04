This day, that year: Boom Boom Shahid Afridi arrived with a 37-ball 100; watch viral video

Shahid Afridi scored 37-ball 100 against Sri Lanka in Niarobi. Shahid Afridi scored 37-ball 100 against Sri Lanka in Niarobi.

On this day in 1996, Shahid Afridi etched his name in record books after he scored the then fastest century in one day cricket. Afridi smashed a hundred off just 37 balls while playing against Sri Lanka in Nairobi. This was the first occasion when the right-hander came out to bat while donning the Pakistan kits. he had already made his debut for Pakistan against Kenya in Nairobi but didn’t get a chance to bat in that particular game.

Coming into bat at number three, Afridi got off the mark on the second delivery that he faced after smashing a maximum on that ball. The aggressive right-hander notched up a total of 102 runs in 40 balls as Pakistan went on to compile a total of 371/9 in 50 overs against Sri Lanka. Afridi hit as many as 11 sixes and six fours. Saeed Anwar top-scored for Pakistan with 115 while Saleem Malik chipped in with 43.

Later, riding on a four-for from Saqlain Mushtaq, Pakistan bundled out Sri Lanka for 289 to seal the win by 82 runs. For Sri Lanka, Aravinda de Silva scored 122 but his efforts went in vain.

Afridi’s long-standing record for the fastest ODI hundred was taken over by New Zealand’s Corey Anderson who in 2014 used 36 balls to reach the 100-run mark while playing against West Indies in Queenstown. Anderson eventually scored 131* in 47 balls.

An year later in 2015, the record went to former South Africa skipper AB de Villiers who hammered West Indies to score a 31-ball ton in Johannesburg. The right-handed batsman scored a total of 149 in 44 balls in that match.

