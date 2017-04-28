Latest News
  • This day that year: Adam Gilchrist powers Australia to fourth World Cup triumph

This day that year: Adam Gilchrist powers Australia to fourth World Cup triumph

Ricky Ponting-led Australian side grabbed their hands to the ultimate glory when they defeated Sri Lanka in the final of the 2007 World Cup.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:April 28, 2017 11:00 pm
This day that year, Australia vs Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka Australia, SL vs Aus, Adam Gilchrist, sports news, sports, cricket news, Cricket, Indian Express Adam Gilchrist scored 149 in 2007 World Cup final. (Source: Reuters)

On this day in 2007, Australia won their fourth World Cup and third in a row in West Indies. The Ricky Ponting-led side won the title by beating Sri Lanka in the final of the tournament. This was a special match as wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist smoked an unbeaten 149 to help his team post 281 for the loss of four wickets in 38 overs.

In the rain-affected game, Sri Lanka in reply had a dismal start when they lost Upul Tharanga for 6 while Sanath Jayasuriya and Kumar Sangakkara tried to stable the innings and survive the pressure of a World Cup final when the two stitched a partnership of 116 runs for the second wicket. The effort was never sufficient as the Australian bowling restricted Sri Lanka to 215/8 in 36 overs to hand their team a World Cup final win by 53 runs (D/L method).

In the final, Sri Lanka barely looked in the game which was mostly dominated by Australia. But the Gilchrist innings was a stand out as he had been suffering a lack of form in the tournament.

After the final, the Australian wicket-keeper revealed that he had used a squash ball inside his gloves to help him in the innings. No one knew the secret behind his 149 until he revealed it.

Ricky Ponting lifted the World Cup as a skipper for the second time on the trot. They previously defeated India in 2003 in South Africa while thumped Pakistan in 1999 in England.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

2014 (U-19 World cup) ke baad fitness pey zyaada focus diya 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

32nd T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 28, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils

Eden Gardens, Kolkata
TODAY

33rd T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 28, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

34th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 29, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

35th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 29, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Mumbai Indians

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

36th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 30, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali