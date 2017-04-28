This day that year: Adam Gilchrist powers Australia to fourth World Cup triumph

Adam Gilchrist scored 149 in 2007 World Cup final. (Source: Reuters) Adam Gilchrist scored 149 in 2007 World Cup final. (Source: Reuters)

On this day in 2007, Australia won their fourth World Cup and third in a row in West Indies. The Ricky Ponting-led side won the title by beating Sri Lanka in the final of the tournament. This was a special match as wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist smoked an unbeaten 149 to help his team post 281 for the loss of four wickets in 38 overs.

In the rain-affected game, Sri Lanka in reply had a dismal start when they lost Upul Tharanga for 6 while Sanath Jayasuriya and Kumar Sangakkara tried to stable the innings and survive the pressure of a World Cup final when the two stitched a partnership of 116 runs for the second wicket. The effort was never sufficient as the Australian bowling restricted Sri Lanka to 215/8 in 36 overs to hand their team a World Cup final win by 53 runs (D/L method).

In the final, Sri Lanka barely looked in the game which was mostly dominated by Australia. But the Gilchrist innings was a stand out as he had been suffering a lack of form in the tournament.

After the final, the Australian wicket-keeper revealed that he had used a squash ball inside his gloves to help him in the innings. No one knew the secret behind his 149 until he revealed it.

Ricky Ponting lifted the World Cup as a skipper for the second time on the trot. They previously defeated India in 2003 in South Africa while thumped Pakistan in 1999 in England.

