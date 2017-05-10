This Day That Year: AB de Villiers hammers Mumbai Indians bowlers, scores unbeaten hundred; watch video

Ab de Villiers smashed 59-ball 133 against Mumbai Indians for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2015 edition of IPL. (Source: AP) Ab de Villiers smashed 59-ball 133 against Mumbai Indians for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2015 edition of IPL. (Source: AP)

On this day in 2015, South Africa batsman AB de Villiers smashed an unbeaten 59-ball 133 against Mumbai Indians for RCB at the Wankhede Stadium. Known for their batting strength, Royal Challengers Bangalore came up with yet another dominating display with the bat when De Villiers and skipper Virat Kohli stitched an unbeaten partnership of 215 runs for the second wicket.

Batting first, RCB lost Chris Gayle for 13 after he gave a catch to his countryman Lendl Simmons off Lasith Malinga. But the real drama began when the South African came in at number three. De Villiers and Virat then piled up 215 runs partnership to anchor their team to a total of 235/1 in the allotted 20 overs.

No Mumbai bowler except for Lasith Malinga bowled an economical spell during the process. Hardik Pandya suffered the major hammering from the two right-handed batsmen as he gave away 51 runs in three overs.

In reply, Mumbai Indians’ batsmen began to strike the ball hard and later Simmons along with his West Indies teammate Kieron Pollard smashed a partnership of 70 runs but the departure of Pollard for an individual score of 49 broke triggered Mumbai slide. The hosts then lost wickets at regular intervals and were restricted to 196/7.

Lendl Simmons hit an unbeaten 68 while Harshal Patel and Chahal picked up two wickets apiece. Srinath Aravind emerged to be the most economical among the bowlers as he returned with figures of 29/1 in 4 overs.

