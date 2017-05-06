This Day That Year: A day of centuries for the IPL, watch video

David Miller smashed 117 of 46 deliveries.(Source: Express Archive) David Miller smashed 117 of 46 deliveries.(Source: Express Archive)

Over the years the IPL has seen some wonderful centuries being scored by some powerful batsman, both Indian and foreign. But on this day the duo of David Miller and Chris Gayle stole all the limelight courtesy of some magnificent batting. In 2013 it was David Miller who hit a blitzkrieg 101 of 38 against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Two years later it was Chris Gayle who returned the favour on the same day by smashing 117 of 46 deliveries.

Coming into bat at number 4 David Miller took the centrestage and showed the world how much prowess he has with the bat. Kings XI were tottering at 64/4 when Miller came into bat. At this stage Royal Challengers would have been confident of victory. But David Miller had other ideas.

To begin the attack Miller took 26 off an RP Singh over. He then batted with panache as he cut drove and pulled the ball to all parts of the field. The RCB attack tried to get him by bowling some slower deliveries but those were tonked out of the park as well. In the 18th over of the innings three runs were remaining for victory and Miller on 95, he needed a big hit to reach a century. He hit the ball out of the park and brought up his century. His innings of 104 which came of 38 balls featured eight fours and seven maximums. With this innings Miller became the fourth centurion of the IPL.

David Miller’s Sensational Century!! – Ball by Ball- Pepsi IPL 2013 from Sports World on Vimeo.

Soeaking about centuries one name which simply cannot be missed its that of Chris Gayle. While Miller smashed his hundred in 2013, in 2015 it was Chris Gayle’s turn to enthrall everyone with one of his special knocks. Striking 12 sixes and seven fours in a brutal knock of 117 against Punjab, Chris Gayle showed why he is considered as one of the most fiercest batsman in the world. Courtesy of his knock RCB posted a mammoth 226. In reply KXIP mustered a mere 88 which was 29 short of Gayle’s total. Co-incidentally, Gayle’s second hundred came against the same side, on the same day in 2011 and at the same venue.

However, Gayle did provide a couple of chances to the opposition – once in the third over of the match and then again when he was on 53. but both of them were grassed and KXIP had to pay the price for it. During the course of the knock Gayle became the first overseas player to score 3000 runs. By bringing up his 14th century – the most in T20 cricket – in 46 balls, he also completed the fastest hundred of IPL 2015.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd