This Day That Year: India clinched ICC Champions Trophy in 2013

The date was June 23, 2013, when the Indian cricket team clinched their second ICC Champions Trophy title in 2013 after defeating the hosts England in a nail-biting contest by five runs at Edgbaston Cricket Ground. This day also marked many records in Indian cricket history with one of them being Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s achievement of becoming the first captain to clinch all three ICC major tournaments. Dhoni led India to the ICC T20 World Cup in 2007, followed by the World Cup in 2011 and lastly the Champions Trophy in 2013.

International Cricket Council (ICC) also posted a video on Twitter, congratulating India for winning the Champions Trophy four years back on this day, the caption said,”#OnThisDay in 2013, India won the ICC Champions Trophy! Watch the top moments of their triumph in the final against England! #CT13.”

This day in 2013 India also became the second team after Australia to win the ICC Champions Trophy twice. India had an impressive record in 2013 Champions Trophy, as they remained unbeaten during their entire tournament. India began their campaign, thrashing South Africa by 26 runs, wich was followed by their second win over West Indies by eight wickets. Shikhar Dhawan scored back to back centuries in the first two games. Their arch-rivals Pakistan also could not stop India’s winning streak, as they succumbed to a loss by eight wickets.

India faced Sri Lanka in the semi-finals where they dismissed the Lankan lions for mere 181 runs and chased down the total comfortably with eight wickets remaining.

The rain-interrupted 20-over final was against the hosts England where India made 129 for seven in their 20 overs. England looked solid until Ishant Sharma produced a magical over by picking up two set batsmen, Ravi Bopara(30) and Eoin Morgan(33) and turned the match in India’s favour. With 11 runs needed off the final over, Ashwin managed to hold the hosts to 124 and India secured a famous win by five runs to lift the Champions Trophy.

Ravindra Jadeja earned the man of the match award for his performance in the final while Dhawan was named the man of the series for scoring 363 runs in the tournament.

