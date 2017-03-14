This day, in 2001: VVS Laxman, Rahul Dravid stitched a historic partnership at Eden Gardens, watch video

VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid forged a 376 run partnership. VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid forged a 376 run partnership.

Almost 17 years back from today, India rode on VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid’s heroic knocks to register a historic win against Australia at the Eden Gardens. After having a poor Test season ( 3-0 defeat against Australia in Australia, 2-0 defeat against New Zealand) and a 10-wicket defeat in the first Test, not many would have thought that Sourav Ganguly and his men could bounce back against the mighty Aussies.

With all the luck running towards the visitors, Steve Waugh after winning the toss opted to bat first. Waugh & Co. started the innings positively with a 103-run opening stand between Matthew Hayden (97) and Michael Slater (42). By the time India managed to end their 1st innings, they had already put 445 runs on the scoreboard.

When it was India’s turn to bat in the first innings, it was Laxman (59) who was the lone batsmen to show some prowess with the bat as India’s batting collapsed for a mere 171 runs. After which the hosts were enforced with the follow on. In their second innings, Shiv Sunder Das and Sadagoppan Ramesh provided a solid start to India but soon spinner Shane Warne dismissed Ramesh. Then it was upto Laxman and skipper Ganguly as they forged a 117-run partnership for the fourth wicket. But Ganguly’s dismissal off Glenn McGrath, halted India’s chances of bouncing back.

Coming into bat at number six, 27-year old Dravid, not only supported Laxman from the other end but also helped hosts recover from the setback of loosing their captain. India had scored 254 for four at stumps on Day 3.

When Laxman and Dravid resumed proceedings on Day four, Australia would have entered the ground hoping to wrap things up quickly. But the duo played the greatest innings of their lives to bat Australia out of the match. Laxman went to stumps unbeaten on 275 while Dravid returned unbeaten on 155.

Laxman, who could have become first Indian batsman to score a triple ton back then, was finally dismissed for 281 by McGrath after nearly facing 452 balls and spending more than 600 minutes at the crease. Meanwhile Dravid was run out for 180.

India went on to script history as the Australian innings folded for 212 in the final innings. Harbhajan bowled brilliantly and carved a place for himself in the history books by picking up 13 wickets in the match which also included a hat-trick. India levelled the three-match Test series 1-1.

