Thiruvananthapuram, Barsapara set for International debut this season

Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala and Barsapara in Assam are in contention to host international matches during the home season in which India are set to play a record 23 international matches at home between September and December. A decision will be taken by BCCI’s Tours and Fixtures Committee in Kolkata on Tuesday.

According to a BCCI office-bearer, who can’t be officially quoted, India will play five ODIs and three T20 Internationals against Australia from September end to mid of October. The series will be followed by three ODIs and as many T20Is against New Zealand. The series against the Black Caps Kiwis will begin late in October and conclude in the first week of November.

The home season will end in December with three Tests, three ODIs and three T20 Internationals against Sri Lanka. After that Virat Kohli and his men fly down to South Africa. “There are a whopping 23 International matches at home.

Three Tests, 11 ODIs and nine T20 Internationals. Each and every venue in India will be covered. Barsapara in Assam and Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram have got Test status. Both are vying for Test matches. Most of the bigger centres want either a T20 International or ODIs,” a BCCI official told PTI today.

A Kerala Cricket Association official confirmed the development.

“Since Kochi’s Nehru Stadium, which has traditionally hosted ODIs, will be used for he Fifa U-17 World Cup, we are hoping that Greenfields gets its first Test,” he said. Nagpur, which was under suspension may also be in contention to host a Test match.

The traditional centres such as Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru or Mohali will get ODIs or T20 Internationals, which draw capacity crowd.

There are possibilities that a couple of centres may get more than a match.

“One can be rest assured that atleast 16-18 venues will be covered during this phase,” he concluded.

