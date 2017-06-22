Things have not gone well for Anil Kumble: Lalchand Rajput

Anil Kumble earlier stepped down as India’s head coach. (Source: AP) Anil Kumble earlier stepped down as India’s head coach. (Source: AP)

Former Indian cricketer Lalchand Rajput while talking to PTI expressed unhappiness on Virat Kohli-Anil Kumble controversy after the head coach stepped down from the post earlier this week.

“It’s not a good sign. It doesn’t augur well because Anil Kumble has played so much cricket and given yeoman service,” said Rajput.

“We actually don’t know what has happened, so it is wrong on my part to comment on that aspect. Whatever has happened, it has not gone well for Anil Kumble,” Rajput told.

Talking about the coach’s qualifications, Rajput admitted that a coach needs to go through certain qualifications.

“As a coach, you have to go through certain qualifications. And I have passed those, because level three was the highest grade (in my time) and I was the first in India to achieve it,” he explained.

“If you play 100 Test matches, that does not mean you become a good coach. Coaching and playing cricket are totally different. If you look at South Africa, England and Australia, their coaches need to have minimum coaching qualifications,” said the former right-handed batsman.

Adding to this Lalchand also suggested that the board needs to look into the aspect of coaching in a particular candidate.

“I feel that BCCI should also look at the coaching aspect of a candidate. That is what the coach brings to the table,” he said.

“My record says I have done well. Then I was given the (India) A team and in all the four tours I have done well. Then I was given U-19 and we have won all the five overseas tours. “Now I am head coach with the Afghanistan team for the last one year and you see their progress. We have won most of the series. We are doing exceptionally well. That means I have the coaching credentials. Whichever assignment I had been given, I have done exceptionally well,” Rajput noted.

The Board has decided to invite more applications and Lalchand Rajput was’t really impressed with this decision.

“It’s not right, they had given a deadline, that you should apply before it. It’s not fair asking again for applications once you give a deadline.”

