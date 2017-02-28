They are an inspiration to all of us, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi after meeting Indian blind cricket team

PM Modi said he was happy to interact with the members of the Indian blind cricket team. (Source: twitter) PM Modi said he was happy to interact with the members of the Indian blind cricket team. (Source: twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met the Indian blind cricket team that defeated arch-rivals Pakistan to lift the Blind Twenty20 World Cup earlier in February.

PM Modi said he was happy to interact with the members of the Indian blind cricket team.

“Had a memorable interaction with our champion cricketers, the winners of the T-20 Cricket World Cup for the Blind,” wrote Modi on his twitter handle.

“Best wishes to the entire team that won the T-20 Cricket World Cup for the Blind. Keep playing well and making India proud of your game,” he further wrote.

Had a memorable interaction with our champion cricketers, the winners of the T-20 Cricket World Cup for the Blind. pic.twitter.com/9idxuh8Qj8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 28 February 2017

Modi also posted pictures of himself with each and every member of the team on his Twitter page. The pictures were tweeted with a little anecdote of each player’s career. Each player’s achievements in other fields and their path to becoming a cricketer was also described.

He congratulated the parents and coaches of these cricketers for extending their unconditional support to them. “I also congratulate the coaches, parents, friends & teachers of these cricketers who supported them during this unforgettable journey,” he tweeted.

The Indian blind cricket team had entered the recently concluded T20 World Cup for the blind as defending champions. They earned unanimous praise from all quarters when they beat Pakistan in the final to successfully defended their title.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd