These things can happen in the heat of the moment, says R Ashwin on ball tampering scandal

R Ashwin said that the ball-tampering that broke out during the third Test between Australia and South Africa may not have even come to light had it not been for all the cameras involved. “It’s very difficult sitting at a distance and commenting on what might have happened in the dressing room. These things happen in the heat of the moment,” said Ashwin in a promotional event.

“I’m not trying to stand for it but the fact remains that [cricket] is entirely tech-driven and you have to be extra careful especially when you are in the public eye and have the responsibility to carry out yourself in the utmost dignified manner as possible,” said that ace Indian spinner. “That is one of the disadvantages of technology growing so much…I would say it is literally dictating play in terms of cricket and life for everybody. If technology hadn’t gone this far, we would not be talking about this so much.” Rohit Sharma, who was also present at the event, refused to give his thoughts on the subject.

Various former and current cricketers condemned the actions of the Australian team after visuals emerged of Cameron Bancroft using what he later said was a yellow tape on the rough side of the ball and later tucking into his trousers. Steve Smith and Bancroft later admitted in a press conference that they had indeed been tampering with the ball. It led to Steve Smith and David Warner being stripped off their posts as captain and vice-captain of the Australian team. Smith was later fined 100 percent of his match fee and also stepped down as captain of the IPL side Rajasthan Royals.

