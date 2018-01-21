There’s no one to help wicketkeepers in India, says Kiran More

Kiran More belives that people need to be assigned to monitor a wicketkeeprs growth in domestic games. (Source: Express) Kiran More belives that people need to be assigned to monitor a wicketkeeprs growth in domestic games. (Source: Express)

Ever since Wriddhiman Saha, India’s specialist wicketkeeper in Tests got injured Parthiv Patel was handed the responsibility of donning the gloves and Dinesh Karthik was roped in as the new reserve ‘keeper’. However, the performance of Patel in the last Test left a lot to be desired. While Karthik at 32 might be the choice to replace him a look at the reserves at home does not give a good sight. With concerns surrounding the development of Indian wicketkeepers slowly on the rise, former India gloveman Kiran More has voiced his opinion that the keepers in India lack proper guidance and has called for wicket-keeping coaches who can travel with the team and get the glovemen ready before the first game on an away tour.

“There’s no one to help wicketkeepers in India,” More said in an interview with The Times of India. “That’s not enough. You ought to have people assigned to monitor their growth in domestic games. Video footage is available but no one to monitor and help these boys,” More said before adding, “We even need wicket-keeping coaches who can travel with the team and get the glovemen ready before the first game on an away tour.”

Meanwhile, former India wicketkeepre and current commentator, Deep Dasgupta also added to it and said, “The mindset has to change. You can’t encourage the idea of ‘we are fine till you keep scoring runs’. You need scouts for ‘keepers. At the moment one comes to know about a wicketkeeper only through the media. Only those who score runs come up as wicketkeeping prospects. People were even talking about KL Rahul keeping wickets for India.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App