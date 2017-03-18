Spot-fixing wouldn’t have happened had Wasim Akram, Inzamam-Ul-Haq been hanged, says Abdul Qadir

Wasim Akram was overall unhappy with the state of Pakistan cricket. (Source: PTI) Wasim Akram was overall unhappy with the state of Pakistan cricket. (Source: PTI)

Former Pakistan great Abdul Qadir has indicated that former players Wasim Akram, Inzamam ul-Haq, Mushtaq Ahmed and Waqar Younis were all involved in match fixing. According to an Express Tribune report, Qadir made the claims on TV while speaking about the current PSL spot-fixing scandal.

“Had you hanged Wasim Akram, Inzamam, Mushtaq Ahmed — there’s an entire list — instead of giving them a slap on the wrist, what’s happening now would’ve never happened,” Qadir is quoted as saying, “Ataur Rehman and Salim Malik were made the scapegoats,” he said, citing the two Pakistan players who were implicated in 2000 for match fixing, “and even they would’ve escaped if they carried cricketing value or were in their prime. The way of our country is to nab the smaller culprit and let the bigger one go.”

“All of Wasim, Waqar, Inzamam and Mushtaq either currently work or have previously worked within the PCB. Why weren’t the recommendations of Justice Qayyum’s report enforced?”

Pakistan cricket was recently given a boost when the final of the PSL was held at Lahore without incident. At the same time, the long standing problem that cricket in the country has had with spot-fixing and corruption came to the fore once again when players Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif were sent back from UAE.

The two players, alongwith Mohammad Irfan and Shahzaib Hussain have since been suspended by the PCB. Sharjeel and Khalid have bothe denied doing any spot-fixing for the suspected bookmaker Yousuf Anwar and a yet to be named foreigner in Dubai but have admitted to not informing authorities when approaches were made to them to spot-fix matches in the PSL.

