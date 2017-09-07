There was a paucity of time to host Duleep Trophy: Rajeev Shukla

With the Duleep Trophy being hosted in the state of Uttar Pradesh, Shukla also said that this will lead to the further development of the game in the state. (Source: File) With the Duleep Trophy being hosted in the state of Uttar Pradesh, Shukla also said that this will lead to the further development of the game in the state. (Source: File)

The Duleep Trophy is scheduled to begin from September 7. However, The BCCI was not interested in hosting the tournament. But a directive from the COA resulted in the tournament getting the green light and being hosted in UP.

Clearing the air as to why the BCCI did not want to host the tournament, Rajeev Shukla spoke to cricbuzz and said, “With Duleep Trophy, there was a bit of confusion because two international tournaments were announced. There was a paucity of time. The domestic calendar was there and the international cricket was also about to begin. So there was a view that this time it could be done away with.”

“But the technical committee made it very clear that Duleep Trophy should be there and the UPCA was informed just a week before. In one week’s time, we have made all the arrangements to host it.”

With the Duleep Trophy being hosted in the state of Uttar Pradesh, Shukla also said that this will lead to the furhter development of the game in the state. “We want to provide cricket facilities to people of the entire state… We want to take cricket to every nook and corner of UP. We already have Green Park, a heritage stadium, which has been there for the last 90 years and even has a permanent Test status. Now this Lucknow stadium has been built and we are also planning on building a stadium in the periphery of Delhi, in Ghaziabad.”

“The good thing is that talent is in abundance in UP. The only thing was to tap the talent, to promote them, to push them, to provide them with facilities. This is what we have done in the last nine-ten years.”, he adde.

