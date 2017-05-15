There might not be a team for Ashes, says David Warner amid contract dispute with Cricket Australia

David Warner has put up a solid front, as have other Australian players, amid the pay dispute. David Warner has put up a solid front, as have other Australian players, amid the pay dispute.

The pay dispute between the board Cricket Australia (CA) and the player representative body Australian Cricketers’ Association (ACA) may have far reaching ramifications that could hurt the historic Ashes series against England. David Warner has warned that the board might not have top players to represent the country when the series begins in November 2017.

The ACA had rejected CA’s pay offer last month, dismissing the proposal as “a win for cricket administrators but a loss for cricket”. CA has threatened the players with unemployment, saying they would not get alternative contracts if they fail to agree to the new collective bargaining agreement. The contracts for most players expire on June 30 and CA chief executive James Sutherland has not minced any words on the future of the players. “CA is not contemplating alternative contracting arrangements to pay players beyond 30 June if their contracts have expired. In the absence of the ACA negotiating a new MOU (Memorandum of Understanding), players with contracts expiring in 2016-17 will not have contracts for 2017-18… if a new pay deal is not struck,” he was quoted by agency Fairfax Media.

“If it gets to the extreme they might not have a team for the Ashes,” Warner told Australian media outlet The Age. “I really hope they can come to an agreement… we don’t really want to see this panning out like that where we don’t have a team, we don’t have cricket in the Australian summer. It is up to CA to deal with the ACA. It’s obviously in their hands,” he added.

Warner also has support from Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Mitchell Johnson – all of whom posted tweets calling for fair share of funds to all players.

Warner claimed CA’s stance didn’t surprise him. “We thought something along the lines of this might happen … it’s not come as a shock, but more the fact it has come so early. We won’t buckle at all, we are standing together and very strong, and as you can see from all the people that have spoken so far, we are all on the same wavelength… We want a fair share and the revenue-sharing model is what we want, so we are going to stick together until we get that.

The left-hander, captain of the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League, laughed off reports suggesting Australian players would sit out future IPL’s and sign a lucrative contract at home. “It was quite laughable when I heard about it. It is fantastic with the security but you can’t just try and stop people from playing other tournaments… (The IPL) gives us a great window to get the T20 format in,” he concluded.

