There is no question of dropping Mashrafe Mortaza as long as he is willing to play: BCB

Mashrafe Mortaza is one of the most successful Bangladesh captains. (Source: Reuters) Mashrafe Mortaza is one of the most successful Bangladesh captains. (Source: Reuters)

Amidst rumours and speculation surrounding the announcement of a new Bangladesh skipper, BCB president Nazmul Hassan has categorically stated that current skipper Mashrafe Mortaza can continue as long as he wants. He also went on to say that unless there is suitable successor there is no thought of replacing him.

“Mashrafe is not just a player but also our captain,” Hassan said. “It is nearly impossible to find a captain like him in Bangladesh. He is also performing very well as a pace bowler, better than most of them.

“Look, it is natural to think about replacing cricketers like Shakib and Mushfiqur, but the situation that is being created somehow shows that we are trying to remove Mashrafe today. It is uncomfortable for him and us too. I am saying this clearly: there is no question of dropping him as long as he is willing to play.”

“This is not the time for such questions. We have a lot of cricket ahead of us. Imagine what is going through him, especially at a time when we haven’t even found an alternative. Even I feel uncomfortable thinking about his situation: always wondering whether he is going to be in the team or not.”

