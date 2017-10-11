‘There is no place for discrimination’, Sachin Tendulkar bats for girls rights

Sachin Tendulkar said sports is a great tool to get over the stigma (Source: PTI) Sachin Tendulkar said sports is a great tool to get over the stigma (Source: PTI)

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar batted for girls rights, saying its time India should do away with discrimination of girl child and provide a level playing field to help them nurture their dreams.

Speaking on the occasion of International Day of the Child Girls, UNICEF Goodwill ambassador, Tendulkar called on parents to support their girls child.

“My achievement in life is inspired by my parents and family who appreciated my talent as well as supported me as a young child. Parents and communities must see their daughters as assets – as individuals capable of standing on their feet and contributing to society, and not as burdens to be married in haste,” the former India batsman said during a panel dicussion.

“This requires us to invest in daughters, as the Government of India is doing. We have to ease the financial burden on parents so that girls complete their education and take steps to fulfill their potential in their society and achieve their aspirations. We must address the concerns of parents, engage with them in making change possible.

“There is no place for discrimination. There should be a fair platform. The parameter should be same for boys and girls. We need to give freedom to our girls,” he added.

Advocating the need to completely abolish child marriage from India, Tendulkar said sports is a great tool to get over the stigma.

“Child marriage and other social pressures hampers a child’s growth. I stand to SAY NO to Child Marriage and make a better world for our girls,” he said.

India women’s cricket team captain Mithali, who was also present on the occassion, shared the same opinion and said people should never look down on a woman.

“As a sportsperson, I believe gender doesn’t matter,” Mithali said.

“Each and every child should participate in sports, as it encourages teamwork, builds mental strength, keeps children healthy, and makes them confident to deal with life challenges.”

