There is no country as safe as India: Virender Sehwag on Uzma Ahmed’s return from Pakistan

A day after the Indian woman, Uzma Ahmed who alleged she was forced to marry a Pakistani man during her visit to the country, returned to India, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag said ‘there is no country as safe as India.’

There is no country as safe as India.Is desh ki mitti ki baat hi alag hai. Best wishes to #Uzma &welcome back to the most incredible country pic.twitter.com/mRRRfslHv0 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 25 May 2017

Uzma who returned to the country on Thursday, crossed the Wagah Border near Amritsar. She has accused Tahir Ali, whom she reportedly met in Malaysia and fell in love with, of forcing her into marrying him in Pakistan on May 3.

“Pakistan is a ‘maut ka kuan’. I have seen women who go there after arranged marriages. They are miserable and live in terrible conditions. There are two, three, even four wives in every house.” She thanked External Affairs Minister Swaraj Swaraj, Indian mission officials and other staffers for ensuring her return.

Uzma was allowed by the Islamabad High Court Wednesday to return to India. She had approached the court, seeking its direction after her husband “seized” her immigration papers and refused to return them.

