The toughest series without any doubt was in 1999 when we went to Australia, says Sachin Tendulkar

Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday rated the Australian series of 1999 as the toughest in his 24-year long glorious international cricket career.

Speaking at the sidelines of an event, Tendulkar said,”The toughest series without any doubt was in 1999 when we went to Australia and they had a great side. In a team of 11, you had literally seven to eight match-winners and the rest were also very good. That was a team which dominated world cricket for a number of years. They had their own style of playing, very aggressive,”

“I still remember in Melbourne, Adelaide and Sydney, the brand of cricket they played, impressed the whole world. Everyone wanted to play that brand of cricket. Though we all respect our styles of playing, but everyone felt that the brand of cricket they played was special.

“They were able to do that consistently. It was a world-class team,” he said.

Picking the longest format of the game as his favourite, Tendulkar said, “If I have to compare Test cricket and ODI cricket, without any doubt, the greatest satisfaction is when you do well in Test cricket and you do something special for the team.”

Having had many encounters against world class bowlers, Sachin said that he did not like facing former South African captain Hansie Cronje.

“From 1989 when I started playing there would be at least 25 world class bowlers. But someone I didn’t enjoy batting against was Hansie Cronje. For some reason, I got out and over a period of time, I realized that I am better off being at the non-striker’s end. I would talk to whoever was (the other batsman) on the pitch I would say if Allan Donald or Shaun Pollock is bowling from other end I will manage but take more strike of Hansie,” he said.

