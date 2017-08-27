The Team has got a lot of belief, says Nathan Lyon ahead of Australia’s first Test against Bangladesh

Australia are in Bangladesh for two-Test series. (Source: AP) Australia are in Bangladesh for two-Test series. (Source: AP)

Australia will lock horns with Bangladesh in the first Test of two-match series and Nathan Lyon is on verge of surpassing former Australian Richie Benaud. Benaud scalped 248 wickets in Tests while Lyon is sitting at 247. “I’ve got to get there first,” Lyon told .

Talking about the milestone, the off-spinner told that he is more keen on playing for the team and not looking at personal milestones.

“It’ll be nice but I’ve always said … at the end of my career I’ll look back and see where I get to. I’m not here to make milestones, I’m here to win series and games of cricket for Australia. I’ll look back at my achievements at the end of my career.”

Lyon further told about his interaction with Benaud and told how special it was to meet someone like him.

“I met Richie a couple of times, I was very lucky to meet Richie,” Lyon said. “I was a long way off him then. I don’t think he ever thought I would get there. “He was just a nice, humble guy. He was a legend of the game … someone very special to the Australian cricket team. “It’s very special to have met someone like Richie and been able to talk to him,” he added.

The right-hand bowler mentioned about his own bowling and what are his plans for this tour.

“I think the team has got a lot of belief out of that,” Lyon said of their 1-2 series defeat in India.

“It is pretty much the same squad here in Bangladesh. Talking to a lot of the boys, we are quietly confident in our own processes to get the job done here in Bangladesh. And personally, I am very happy with the way I am bowling,” he added.

Australia squad: Steve Smith (c), David Warner (vc), Ashton Agar, Jackson Bird, Hilton Cartwright, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade.

