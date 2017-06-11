AB De Villiers’ run out was one of the turning points in the match, says Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli also lauded the efforts of his bowlers. (Source: AP) Virat Kohli also lauded the efforts of his bowlers. (Source: AP)

After securing a crucial win against South Africa skipper Virat Kohli said one of the turning points of the match was the run out of AB De Villiers.

Speaking at the post-match press conference he said,”The run out of AB De Villiers was one fo the turning points of the match.The pressure was put on by our bowlers. They stuck to their lines and got us the breakthroughs when required. The pressure was built by the bowlers that resulted in those breakthroughs.”

Lauding the efforts of Jasprit Bumrah Virat Kohli said that he is an attacking bowler and he was told him to express himself. “His intention was to pick up wickets and that helped us as both the Pacers were attacking from both ends. I am delighted for all the bowlers. To be able to bowl like that to a batting line-up such as this boosts a lot of confidence.”

Kohli also said that the fielding was up in such a big game and that was a big bonus for the side.

Kohli also emphasised on the need to close games and said,”In the two games we played we finished off our oppositions. That is something we have spoken about and are looking to do regularly.

Meanwhile, speaking about three teams from subcontinent the Indian skipper said,”Maybe the experience of playing limited-overs cricket and playing such high-pressure games was a reason.But credit to all the teams that made it to the semis. Its all about who can play better cricket.”

Earlier in another post match presser Kohli said,”It’s not an ideal way to finish the tournament. Very disappointing. Credit to them in those first 15-20 overs in the field. They had great intensity, they didn’t miss the mark very often. They put pressure on us, going at 3 and a half or 4 an over. That’s not the way we usually bat. We got something going until those run-outs that cost us dearly today. We never got going. We were hoping to play a better game of cricket today. We did not plan to play conservative cricket up front. They bowled pretty well. They didn’t miss the mark a lot. We were completely outplayed today. We had a lot of soft dismissals.”

