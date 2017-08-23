The onus is on all players to find that spark and a little bit extra: Matthew Mott

Ellyse Perry scored a crucial 71 run knock against New Zealand in the recently concluded Ashes series. (Source: Reuters) Ellyse Perry scored a crucial 71 run knock against New Zealand in the recently concluded Ashes series. (Source: Reuters)

Australian women’s team head coach Matthew Mott has emphasized that with skipper Meg Lanning ruled out for the Ashes, it provides an opportunity for other players to stand up and perform.

Speaking to cricket.com.au, Mott said, “As an Australian team for the last few years, we’ve been able to rely quite heavily on Meg. Not only does she score big runs, she scores them at a quick pace which puts pressure on opposition teams. So across the board I think that puts more onus on all players to find that spark and a little bit extra strike-rate that can make up for losing such a strong player We had Rachael Haynes on the sidelines for most of the World Cup, and in my opinion she’s a world-class player.

Commenting on the depth of the side, Mott said, “Certainly, the depth there in the batting can cover (Lanning), but when you take a great player out of any team it’s always hard to fill that void. Across the board, if everyone can find just a little bit extra – and the beauty is there’s onus on everyone to do it – the batting unit as a whole can grow from the experience of not having Meg there day in, and day out, to rely on.”

In the semi-finals of the Women’s World Cup Australia suffered a loss to India, which saw them out in the knockout stage. However, Mott doesn’t see that leading to many changes in the side.

“I’m catching up with the selectors in the next few days. But that’s what happens in knock-out tournaments, we got to a semi-final and we felt like we were going quite well and then we were suddenly out.”, Mott said and added, “It’s not like anyone had a chance to play themselves out of the team. I don’t think we’ll look too far outside (the World Cup squad of 15), but the Ashes is across three formats so there will be some flexibility among the squads. “There are a few players just outside pushing for selection, but there certainly won’t be massive changes.”

