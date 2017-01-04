The many board battles Anurag Thakur waged, won and lost

Anurag Thakur. (Source: Reuters file) Anurag Thakur. (Source: Reuters file)

FOR A change, Anurag Thakur’s not in one of his bespoke suits with not a hair out of place. He is instead in a grey t-shirt with a full-sleeve bomber jacket on top. He looks more casual than usual. The cheeks are flushed though. There’s a clump of hair sticking out. There’s no hint of emotion on his face when he talks. But his tone is as defiant as ever.

This is after all his first public statement since being unprecedentedly sacked as BCCI president by the Supreme Court. His statement is riddled with high praise for the BCCI, about how it’s the “best managed sports organisation in the country” and also has the “best infrastructure” along with “more quality players than anywhere in the world”. Thakur then talks about his “respect” for the Supreme Court before adding,”If Hon’ble Supreme Court judges feel that, BCCI could do better under the retired judges, I wish them all the best.”

There’s a slight tilt of the head—which could be read by some as a hint of sarcasm—at the point when he passes on his “wishes”. But the most telling line in his statement is where he talks about this not having been a “personal battle” but “a battle for the autonomy of the sports body”.

That he would tag his defiance as a “battle” is no surprise though. For, that’s what it’s been all along in Thakur’s head, a fight against all odds.Thakur’s ouster along with that of secretary Ajay Shirke seemed like a logical end, an inevitable conclusion to the BCCI vs Lodha saga that’s waged on for close to a year.

Thakur was on borrowed time at the helm of affairs. But he wasn’t going down without a fight. At least, in his opinion.“Sab bhag jayenge toh khada kaun rahega. (Somebody needs to fight, after all this will destroy cricket administration),” he would often tell those around him.

On Monday, even in his parting words, he stuck to his stand. But all along it’s come across as being a facile stance.

But does this mean we’ve seen the last of Thakur in cricket administration? He was only 26 when he embarked on it, by becoming the president of the Himchal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA), a post he’s held for the subsequent 16 years. The Lodha reforms dictate that he will have to give up the reins of the HPCA too. Thakur’s already done with two terms in the BCCI, firstly as secretary before taking over as the youngest-ever board president. Depending on how you read the diktats of the ‘cooling off period’ portion of the reforms, the 42-year-old might still have one shot left at holding office in the BCCI once he’s sat out for the mandatory three years. But for now, he has been sacked as BCCI president by the highest court.

***

“Aapka sawal yeh hona chahye, ke aapko president post mila par aap secretary ke liye kyun lade?” It’s March 3, 2015, the day Anurag Thakur has been elected as the new BCCI secretary. And that evening, he’s busy telling a Hindi television reporter what his question to him should have been.

He is, of course, alluding to an offer of a nomination for the presidency that came his way from the N Srinivasan camp 24 hours prior to the election. It’s a day when Thakur’s stocks rose more meteorically than ever before. The day he became arguably the most influential power-broker in the BCCI. For, the Sharad Pawar camp, who were supporting the late Jagmohan Dalmiya for the president’s post, were keen on getting the then BJP youth wing leader to file for the secretary post. But he was playing hard to get.

When Pawar called him to his plush suite in Chennai to sign on the paper, Thakur excused himself leaving a host of heavyweight BCCI luminaries waiting. Those in the know say that it finally took a phone call from Pawar to BJP president Amit Shah for Thakur to finally get convinced. Thakur eventually won by a solitary vote. But in one swift move, he had ascended the steps of the BCCI’s corridor of power to be just a step away from the big seat. In 14 months, Thakur had reached where he’d always wanted to. He was elected unanimously as the BCCI president.

***

BEING called ambitious can mean a lot of things. In Thakur’s case—and ambitious has been a term perpetually associated with him—it’s meant that he’s thrived on the ends justifying the means. He is, after all, the only cricketer to have made his first-class debut while being the state association chief. And as it’s been well-publicized, he picked himself in the Himachal team for a Ranji match in 2000 so that he fulfils the criteria required to become a junior selector.

Once he was president, Thakur now wanted to make the most of his vantage point. He became the most visible BCCI boss of all time. You would find him addressing press conferences where his presence wasn’t necessary, even on occasions sharing the dias with the chief selector when the Indian team was being announced.

He would routinely announce grandoise plans, more often than not they simply remained glorified headlines. BCCI to have commentary school. BCCI to have its own cricket stadium. A mini-IPL in the USA. Day-night Test in India. BCCI to ask fans whether to retain the term ‘control’ in BCCI. BCCI’s plan to revive University Cricket with a league. BCCI to create ‘Mobile Coaching App’. A non-IPL type of tournament for players not part of IPL … it was an exhaustive list.

Not suprisingly, his dissenters within the board weren’t quite chuffed about his media savviness. Some even accuse of him monopolizing decisions. There were also those who said Thakur was ill-advised. “Kann ka kacha hai Anurag. His advisors always led him down the wrong track. After becoming president, he even did not consult members and went ahead with any decision. The only one who remained close to him was Ajay Shirke,” says one BCCI member.

Thakur also began using his platform to dual effect by making appeasing statements prop up his political party’s stance, at times even making chest-thumping comparisons between cricket and war. “Pakistan is still not over the trauma inflicted by India in the wars of 1965, 1971 and Kargil. Same with Miandad who also remains to be in shock for not being able to beat India even once in World Cup history. If needed, India will make Pakistan bite the dust again, whether it is on the battlefield or cricket field,” Thakur, who’s also a BJP MP, said in response to former Pakistan captain Javed Miandad’s statement about his country being ready for an “all-out war” following India’s surgical strikes last year.

Even if many of his colleagues weren’t always seeing eye-to-eye with Thakur’s hands-on and vocal style of functioning, he retained the support of the cricketers across all levels. Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh and Gautam Gambhir have taken to social media to tweet their congratulations to Thakur when he was elected unanimously elected as president last year. Even Virat Kohli was on Twitter wishing Thakur on his birthday.

***

THINGS really started unravelling for Thakur only once the Supreme Court passed the order and okayed the Lodha reforms in July 18. Rather than indulging in dialogue with the Lodha committee, which seemed the pragmatic way to go about it, he began openly defying the Supreme Court. You couldn’t always make out whether he was being dogmatic or just plain ignorant.

He kept blaming the state associations for not providing enough support, or the necessary three-fourth majority, to accept and implement the Lodha reforms. That the BCCI couldn’t possibly change their consitution. He brazenly didn’t respond to calls for meetings with the committee with Justice RM Lodha even mentioning it on Monday about how while Shirke had met him on a few occasions, Thakur remained elusive.

When the Supreme Court froze certain payments from the board’s coffers, Thakur warned that cricket would be affected and Test matches could be called off. It seemed like a farcical attempt at turning the cricket fans against the Lodha committee and propping himself up as the sport’s saviour. It only made him look more desperate.

Then came the perjury allegation with Shashank Manohar turning on him. According to one key member of the board, it showed up Thakur’s immaturity and his cluelessness to sum up the situation and react accordingly. To the extent that he even ended up seeking the advice of the man he helped displace as ICC chairman, Srinivasan.

“He never took others in confidence. When BCCI was not invited for the ICC meeting, he expressed his disappointment by threatening to pull India out of the Champions Trophy but the fact is, Thakur was clueless whenever he went for those ICC meetings. He had no idea which committee at ICC was important for our board. That is why he looked up to Srinivasan’s advice before leaving for any ICC meetings,” he says.

The same official also recalls the bizarre advice he kept receiving from his legal team, from asking the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to file an intervention plea in the Bombay High Court to going ahead with the tenders for the IPL broadcast rights without following the Lodha recommendations. The doors were closing in on Thakur.

Thakur might have ended up on the wrong side of this fight. But at least he seems to have squeezed every bit of mileage he could during his eventful and now truncated reign as Indian cricket’s boss. He’s stood up to the highest court of the land. Even as his critics might be sniggering over his fall, don’t be surprised if Thakur uses even this to climb up the political ladder. If he once again justifies the means by its end.