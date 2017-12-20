The intent was for the CoA to supervise the administration and not to usurp it: NCA chairman Niranjan Shah

Niranjan Shah wrote a strongly worded letter to the COA. Niranjan Shah wrote a strongly worded letter to the COA.

In a letter to the Committee of Administrators (CoA), National Cricket Academy (NCA) chairman Niranjan Shah has urged the Supreme Court-appointed committee to ‘supervise the administration and not to usurp the administration’. Hitting out at the COA, Shah also expressed dissatisfaction after the Vinod Rai-led committee held a meeting of the NCA last week and did not invite some of the top BCCI officials for the same. The meeting resulted in the appointment of Tufan Ghosh who will assume the role of a new Chief Operating Officer of the NCA in Bengaluru.

Expressing disappointment over the developments, Shah wrote, “I am the Chairman of the National Cricket Academy. For some reason unknown to me, it appears that the BCCI has intentionally avoided inviting me to attend and chair the NCA meetings. I have got to know from newspapers that the organisation has since appointed Mr Ghosh as the COO of the NCA. This comes as quite a surprise to me since neither the plan for the NCA nor this post nor the process was ever discussed in a meeting of the NCA in my presence. I am unaware if the same had been presented to the committee of NCA in my absence.”

“While I offer no comment about Mr Ghosh and I am sure he is a fine gentleman with good credentials, I wish to say that the plan and his proposed duties have never been made known to me or to the committee. Additionally, I am unable to understand as to why I have been kept out of the work that pertains to the very subcommittee that I chair i.e. the National Cricket Academy,” he added in the letter.

“I would respectfully like to state that there is a marked difference between supervision and actual act of administration. The CoA was inter-alia appointed to supervise the administration of the BCCI which is to take place as per the rules and regulations in place, and accordingly also supervise and control the elected office-bearers of the BCCI. The intent was for the CoA to supervise the administration and not to usurp the administration,” Shah concluded.

