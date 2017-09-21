The Indian series despite the heavy defeat brought the boys together, says Sri Lanka coach Nic Pothas

Sri Lanka revealed that team is slowly gelling together. (Source: File) Sri Lanka revealed that team is slowly gelling together. (Source: File)

Sri Lankan coach, Nic Pothas has claimed that the defeats in the three formats against India haven’t dampened the spirits of the side but has, in turn, brought the side together. Pothas also said that there is a growing camaraderie in the team which is helping the squad.

Addressing the media, Pothas said, “The Indian series despite the heavy defeat brought the boys together. If you take Angelo [Mathews], he was injured while trying to help one of the young blokes (Vishwa Fernando) to get a higher grade in the Yo-Yo test during training. A senior player trying to help a young guy says about the camaraderie we have in the squad,” Pothas said

Commenting on the injury to senior statesman, Angelo Mathews, Sri Lanka’s cricket manager, Asanka Gurusinha, said, “Angelo will not be traveling with the squad. He will be in Colombo and will undergo a fitness test before the second Test. If he is good, then he will join the squad in Dubai,”

“We have scheduled the last game in Pakistan and will assess the security situation once the Test series is over. Then we will take a call. We will send some security experts to Pakistan as well to assess the situation. That report should come to us two weeks prior to the visit.”, he concluded.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App