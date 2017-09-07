The Indian cricket team is like the All Black in rugby: Nic Pothas

Nic Pothas compared the Indian side to the most successful rugby team, All Blacks. Nic Pothas compared the Indian side to the most successful rugby team, All Blacks.

A dominating performance by team India saw them beat Sri Lanka in the one-off T20 at Colombo on Wednesday. With this win, India also registered a clean sweep of the series and this led to opposition coach Nic Pothas to compare the Indian side to the most successful rugby team, All blacks.

“You look at their team and they are very All Black-like. There’s a lot of respect for the facilities and there’s a lot of respect for the opposition. They are very ruthless in the way they go about their work. Their work ethic is immense. They are what a lot of teams aspire to be. The most important thing for us is learning from our mistakes, but most importantly: learning from them.”

“You see how Virat runs between the wickets, and you see the respect he commands on the field as a leader – he’s a role model to people and he pulls people with him,” he said. “When you look at the way they go about their work and the culture that Virat has created within that team, it’s very, very impressive.”

Stating that the Sri Lankan side will learn from their mistakes, Pothas added, “We’ve got a lot of good players in this team. It’s just a matter of giving them the confidence and the belief that they are very good players and will become world-class players.”

