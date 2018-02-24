The incredible run of Mayank Agarwal

In 2017-18, Mayank Agarwal has notched up 8 hundreds and 7 fifties. Three of those tons — and two fifties — have come in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. In 2017-18, Mayank Agarwal has notched up 8 hundreds and 7 fifties. Three of those tons — and two fifties — have come in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.

A national selector attending the Mumbai-Maharashrta was cussing the internet connectivity at Palam. Later, he figured out that it wasn’t as much about the service providers as the infrequency of live-scores updates on the BCCI website. Of course, he just needed to stretch his neck over to the rusted manual scoreboard to track the match he was watching. But his mind was wandering to Kotla, where Mayank Agarwal was scoring runs at a supersonic bandwidth. “It’s so slow, yaar. Between each update, Mayank would have scored at least 20-30 runs. Chalo, I’ll rather check with my colleagues there,” he quipped.

The selector’s perceptible interest in his performance, no doubt, should please Mayank, who belted 140 off only 111 balls against Hyderabad, his third in six matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy this season. Not just in the premier 50-over domestic tournament, Mayank has churned out unputdownable numbers this year, which the selectors would struggle to overlook. In the Ranji Trophy, he stacked up 1160 runs at 105.45 including five centuries, one of which was a triple, in 13 outings. The Syed Mushtaq Ali returns (258 runs at 28), relatively, were not staggering, but three half-centuries and a strike rate of 144.94 is credible enough. That’s 1970 runs across formats, the second most by an Indian in a season.

Absolutely terrific: MSK Prasad

Cross-format productivity bolsters his case, not just in giving the selectors an impression that he has a superior game than format-specific players, but also in keeping himself relevant. As the has-beens would attest, “occupying the selectors’ mind”. In this regard, he has not only stayed in their minds, but rather entrenched deep in their mind-scape. “Absolutely terrific,” is the chairman of selectors MSK Prasad’s appraisal. His colleagues are equally enthused about him. No conversation or threads on domestic cricket is complete without him.

Weighing in all these factors — Agarwal’s terrific form, the chuffed selectors and the increasing prospect of sending a second-rung side to the T20 tri-series in Sri Lanka, the selection of which is scheduled for Saturday — the doors should open for him. Prasad himself is non-committal and hinted that it depends on whether a few senior players are rested and more importantly, which of them are afforded breaks. For Agarwal to debut, one of the openers, ideally both, should be rested. It’s like the middle-order slots in the aughts — too many contenders but too few slots.

Hence, if an opportunity doesn’t arrive now, and in this format, it’s difficult to imagine when. For, in the longest version, Murali Vijay, KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan are giving Virat Kohli enough selection headaches. There’s Abhinav Mukund, Faiz Fazal and Priyank Panchal giving him stiff competition. In ODIs, Ajinkya Rahane and KL Rahul are oiled-up for the task, in case the prolific Dhawan-Rohit Sharma combine falters.

But Agarwal, at his stage of his career, would be content just getting picked for the series. By his own admission, he isn’t splitting his hair over it. “I don’t go out to bat thinking that this knock will get me a place in the India side. I go out with a blank mind,” he said. It’s not a lack of ambition or drive, but just that he’s unflinchingly focused on the present. “If I’m destined to play, I will,” he said.

Then, if he were to look around him, there are grim reminders of destiny. Look not beyond that Sridharan Sharath, one of the match referees in the tournament. The rock of Tamil Nadu piled up runs, ungainly but prolifically, season after season. In seven of his 15 seasons, he aggregated more than 50. But Sharath couldn’t even remotely inhabit the vicinity of the national side. He blames his luck, born in the same era as the Tendulkars and Dravids. But he also rues squandering the India A opportunities. Against the touring South Africans, in 1996-97 when the fab-four epithet has yet to gain currency, he scored just 26. In 1998, when there still was vacancy in the middle order, he went for a duck against Sri Lanka.

Mayank, too, has repented some of failures with India A. In the only four-day match for India A, he mustered only 39 runs in two innings. In List A matches, apart from a brace of thunderous against South Africa, he has listlessly flopped against Australia A (103 in three games), Bangladesh A (84 in three) and New Zealand (21 in two). But those failures, he asserts, were the stepping stone to this season’s purple patch.

Then there’s the scraggly stubbled coach of Maharashtra, Surendra Bhave, a stubborn opener, who retired with an average of 58.18. Bhave, in 1992, was packed in the A side for the SAARC Trophy in Bangladesh, and he demonstrated his prowess with an 82 against Sri Lanka and 42 against Pakistan. But as destiny would have it, the tournament was cancelled due to riots, and Bhave never got a second chance, though India did face an acute shortage of quality openers. To a lesser extent, there are others like Saurashtra coach Sitanshu Kotak and Maharashtra selector Shrikant Kalyani, who toiled without rewards or repute in domestic outposts.

Bhave claims he has no regrets of not playing for India, rather he’s happy producing India “material” such as Kedar Jadhav. Rahul Tripathi, he believes, is en route. It won’t entirely surprising if Tripathi, or Andhra skipper Hanuma Vihari earn a call-up, for middle-order is where the selectors might be most inclined to audition fresh faces. But selectors don’t go cussing internet connections and lousy updating for tracking their scores. It has to be Mayank’s moment, as this domestic season has been his.

Blockbuster season

Slow start, furious finish: He began the Ranji season with a pair against Hyderabad and came to party only in the third match of the season, with a triple hundred against Maharashtra. Thereafter, he hardly looked back, plundering four more hundreds and two half-centuries before ending the season with 1160 runs at 105.45.

Breakneck pace: The numbers — 258 runs in nine innings in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy — were relatively middling, but he blasted those numbers at a furious speed (a strike rate of 144.5). He began with a relish, tonking Goa’s bowlers for a 35-ball 55 and a 48-ball 86 against Kerala, before there was a string of single-digit scores. But he rekindled his form in the last match, thrashing 77 off 41 balls against Mumbai.

Fast and the furious: The 50-over format liberated him, as he could take his time before going ballistic. Resultantly, he has been in arresting form, scoring 552 runs at 92 in six innings. And with two more potential matches, he could sign off a higher note. Maybe, with a well-deserved silverware.

Conversion spree: Prior to this season, Agarwal had just two first-class hundreds and five in List A. He tripled the tally in the longer version, scoring as many as five this season, while adding three more in one-day matches.

