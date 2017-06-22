ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 will be the biggest one so far: Alyssa Healy

Alyssa Healy will have the responsibility of wicket-keeper for Australia. (Source: Reuters) Alyssa Healy will have the responsibility of wicket-keeper for Australia. (Source: Reuters)

Wife of Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc and niece of former wicket-keeper Ian Healy, Alyssa revealed about her initial interests in the game and how she eventually took up wicket-keeping in chat with ICC.

“I think it was under-10s or under-12s, everyone had to have a go at everything and the first week I was bowling and thoroughly enjoyed it, so I thought I was going to be a mean fast bowler,” she explained.

“Come week three, it was my turn to be wicket-keeper and I haven’t taken the gloves off since. That was the end of my fast bowling aspirations. My uncle didn’t mind too much, I think every wicket-keeper is a frustrated fast bowler.” she said.

Talking about the Women’s World Cup 2017 and the English conditions, Alyssa said that she and husband Starc don’t really discuss cricket.

“I might lean on Mitch for some experience of the English conditions but we don’t tend to talk too much about cricket actually,” revealed Alyssa, who made her international debut back in 2010.

The Australian women’s team wicket-keeper added that it’s golf that the two Aussie international players are interested in.

“We both enjoy playing golf, we have a lot of interests outside of cricket although it tends to get very competitive.“It’s game faces on during contests between us but when it’s finished we’re a happily married couple,” she told.

The final of the most prestigious tournament of the game is scheduled to take place at Lord’s on July 23 and Alyssa mentioned about the importance of every game as the tournament will take place in Round-Robin format where all eight teams will lock horns with each other once before the knockout stages.

“The World Cup is the pinnacle of our sport,” she said. “All the matches are pretty crucial, but the one that stands out is the final and having it at Lord’s too makes it pretty special,” Healy said.

“It is at the back of everyone’s mind but we have a lot of crucial games that we need to win first. Women’s cricket has come a long way and I have no doubt this World Cup will be the biggest one so far,” the Australian wicket-keeper added.

Australia will play their first match against West Indies on June 26 at County Ground, Taunton.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd