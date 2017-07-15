The hunger for scoring runs never dies, says Mithali Raj

Mithali Raj scored a brilliant hundred against New Zealand to help her side secure a win. (Source: AP) Mithali Raj scored a brilliant hundred against New Zealand to help her side secure a win. (Source: AP)

The Indian women’s team delivered a comprehensive performance against New Zealand in the group stage to secure a much-needed win on Saturday. The Indian eves, courtesy of a brilliant hundred by skipper Mithali Raj and a brilliant bowling performance by Rajeshwari Gaekwad, won the match by 186 runs.

An elated Mithali Raj spoke after the match and said, “I’m extremely happy because, for a couple of us, this is going to be the last World Cup. So, our first aim was to qualify for the semis. I have always been happy to score runs for the country. I’ve always dreamed getting more and more runs because the hunger never dies. I think there were two important and crucial partnerships. One with Harmanpreet and the other with Veda. Her contribution was really very crucial. When you’re chasing 250 plus there is always pressure.”

Lauding the efforts of the bowlers, she added, “I think the bowlers did a great job. If you’re aiming to be in the top 4 teams in the world, it is very important that you come back strong after a couple of defeats. It was important for the girls to come back strong, all firing.”

Meanwhile, Rajeshwari Gaekwad also expressed happiness over her performance and said, “I was happy that the team is winning. Not upset because I didn’t get a game so far. Got my chance today and happy that I delivered. I have been doing normal stuff, just trying to stick to my strengths. It was fun carrying drinks all along thus far. This is the best performance of my career. I always got four-fers, but never a fifer. So I would rate this as my best.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd