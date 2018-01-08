The honest truth is that I didn’t resign, says Makhaya Ntini

Makhaya Ntini has no regrets about his decision to coach Zimbabwe. (Source: AP) Makhaya Ntini has no regrets about his decision to coach Zimbabwe. (Source: AP)

Former South African seamer, Makhaya Ntini has refuted Zimbabwe Cricket’s statement that he resigned from his position as Zimbabwe’s bowling coach. In a candid chat with South African radio station Radio 2000 Ntini alleged that he was asked to step down after certain players, coaching staff were unhappy with his training methods.

“The honest truth is that I didn’t resign,” said Ntini before adding, “I received a text message from the MD, saying that he would like to talk to me. The first thing that he mentioned, he reminded me that we had a chat about four months ago regarding some of the players’ unhappiness. Some of the players and the staff members went to see him and reported that they are not happy with the job I am doing and that the job that I was given was not meant for me.”

“I don’t regret anything about me going to Zimbabwe. When I took a decision of going to Zimbabwe, I knew what was needed,” he further added.

Ntini had taken over the reigns as Zimbabwe’s bowling coach in February 2016 and signed a two-year contract. Under his tenure, Zimbabwe had won the ODI series against Sri Lanka in July this year.

Earlier, in a statement released, Zimbabwe Cricket had confirmed Ntini’s departure and said, “It is with regret that Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) announces that Makhaya Ntini, the National Team Bowling Coach, has tendered his resignation from ZC, with immediate effect.”

“While reluctantly accepting his resignation, ZC fully appreciates and respects the reasons behind Makhaya’s decision, and wishes him all the very best for the future,” it concluded.

