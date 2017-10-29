‘The Greatest!’: Virat Kohli lights up Twitter with 32nd ODI hundred

Virat Kohli scored 113 against New Zealand in Kanpur. (Source: AP) Virat Kohli scored 113 against New Zealand in Kanpur. (Source: AP)

India skipper Virat Kohli continued his form with the bat as the right-hander notched up career’s 32nd ODI hundred in Kanpur on Sunday. India in the deciding match against New Zealand were put into bat by Kane Williamson and the home side had a disappointing start as they lost Shikhar Dhawan early but a stand of 230 runs between captain Kohli and Rohit Sharma for the second wicket pushed the visitors on backfoot. Rohit too got a hundred, his 15th in ODIs and eventually scored 147 before getting out to Mitchell Santner. The Indian captain eventually got out for 113 to Tim Southee. Here’s a look at what pundits and experts have to say about Kohli’s knock.

Century toh haemoglobin ki tarah Virat Kohli ke khoon mein hi shaamil ho chuki hai. 32 one day 100’s in 202 matches. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 29 October 2017

http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Is @imVkohli the Greatest ever 50 over Batsmen !??? I wouldn’t argue against it …. — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) 29 October 2017

http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The most endearing quality of Kohli is to take the backseat…he can match Rohit shot for shot but never falls in that trap. Team First. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 29 October 2017

http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Terrific effort, @imVkohli! Congratulations on your century and on becoming the fastest to reach to 9K runs. Wish you many more. #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/QrUEFQYhaY — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) 29 October 2017

http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Congratulations @imVkohli & @ImRo45 for their tons 💯 Incredible batting by Team India’s captain and vice-captain 👏 pic.twitter.com/z6uV9tguEv — Manoj Tiwary (@tiwarymanoj) 29 October 2017

http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

What a player, what an incredible player. Hats off on another 100 , @imVkohli . No words to describe the amazing consistency. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) 29 October 2017

http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The hunger and consistency is simply unreal. 32 ODI hundred’s . Take a bow champion @imVkohli . #indvsnz — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 29 October 2017

http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Excellent innings from Kohli. He’s getting hundreds like we used to put tally marks in stats. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 29 October 2017

http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Video of the day

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd