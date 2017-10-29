#CoalBuryingGoa
  • ‘The Greatest!’: Virat Kohli lights up Twitter with 32nd ODI hundred

‘The Greatest!’: Virat Kohli lights up Twitter with 32nd ODI hundred

Virat Kohli smashed his 32nd ODI hundred during India's third ODI against New Zealand in Kanpur.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:October 29, 2017 4:55 pm
Virat Kohli, Virat Kohli hundred, Virat Kohli ton, Virat Kohli runs, India vs New Zealand, New Zealand tour of India 2017, sports news, cricket, Indian Express Virat Kohli scored 113 against New Zealand in Kanpur. (Source: AP)
Related News

India skipper Virat Kohli continued his form with the bat as the right-hander notched up career’s 32nd ODI hundred in Kanpur on Sunday. India in the deciding match against New Zealand were put into bat by Kane Williamson and the home side had a disappointing start as they lost Shikhar Dhawan early but a stand of 230 runs between captain Kohli and Rohit Sharma for the second wicket pushed the visitors on backfoot. Rohit too got a hundred, his 15th in ODIs and eventually scored 147 before getting out to Mitchell Santner. The Indian captain eventually got out for 113 to Tim Southee. Here’s a look at what pundits and experts have to say about Kohli’s knock.

http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Video of the day

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read

    Best of Express

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Oct 28, 201720:00 IST
    Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai
    38
    Final
    FT
    55
    Patna Pirates beat Gujarat Fortunegiants (55-38)
    Oct 28, 201720:00 IST
    Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai
    38
    Final
    FT
    55
    Patna Pirates beat Gujarat Fortunegiants (55-38)
    Oct 26, 201720:00 IST
    Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai
    44
    playoffs - Qualifier 2
    FT
    47
    Patna Pirates beat Bengal Warriors (47-44)

    Performances by youngsters are being recognised by selectors 